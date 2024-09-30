Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

AMZD opened at $13.68 on Monday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

