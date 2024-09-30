Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

