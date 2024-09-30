D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $190.35 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.