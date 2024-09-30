Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of CNRFF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,937. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Featured Stories

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

