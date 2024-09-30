Comparing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and zvelo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $2.03 billion 12.08 $165.92 million $4.42 130.66 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 10.24% 9.66% 6.15% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Tyler Technologies and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tyler Technologies and zvelo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $582.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than zvelo.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats zvelo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

