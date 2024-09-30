CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $221.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut CME Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.54.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $156,631,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 577.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,872,000 after buying an additional 550,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.