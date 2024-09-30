Citigroup Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $23.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock worth $23,603,793. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.