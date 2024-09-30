Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after buying an additional 1,269,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after acquiring an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 226.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 483,144 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 485,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $126.96 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

