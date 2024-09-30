Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.75.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $444.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $450.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

