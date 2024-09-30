Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of BG opened at $97.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
