Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $33.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 178,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,812 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.