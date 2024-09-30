Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in September

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 300.6 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

BDIMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.07. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.