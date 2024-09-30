Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock traded down 0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting 18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,644. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 14.86 and a 12 month high of 45.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.