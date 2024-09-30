AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $18,285,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.