Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance
Shares of ATLCZ opened at $25.25 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.