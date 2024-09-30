Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCZ opened at $25.25 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

