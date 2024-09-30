Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 209,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
