Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 209,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

