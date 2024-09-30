Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. ARM has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.68.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.