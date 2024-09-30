Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $114.18

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

