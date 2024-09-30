Analysts Set Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Price Target at $19.50

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Permian Resources has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

