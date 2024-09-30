Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $90.67

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,539,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

