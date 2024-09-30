Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 235,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Up 3.8 %

AGAE stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $61.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 79.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,011,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,378.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,791 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.