Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALD Price Performance

ALLDF stock remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Monday. ALD has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Get ALD alerts:

ALD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.