AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCO opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

