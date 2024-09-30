22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

