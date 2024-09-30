22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
