180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Trading Down 11.4 %

ATNFW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,988. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

About 180 Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed phase 2a and phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trials for early-stage Dupuytren's Contracture; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.