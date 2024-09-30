180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
180 Life Sciences Trading Down 11.4 %
ATNFW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,988. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About 180 Life Sciences
