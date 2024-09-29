YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Update

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
YouGov Stock Performance
Shares of YouGov stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. YouGov has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.96.
YouGov Company Profile
