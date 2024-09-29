Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in September

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 553,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,012.0 days.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.