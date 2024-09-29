Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.70 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,506.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $292,076.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 395,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,027.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,506.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

