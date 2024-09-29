SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
SunCoke Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
SXC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
