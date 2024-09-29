SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

SXC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 111.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

