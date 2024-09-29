Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,941.0 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTUF remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

About Sumitomo Rubber Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.