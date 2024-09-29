StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Republic First Bancorp
