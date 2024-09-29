Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Grows By 30.4%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Security National Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 27,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,944. The stock has a market cap of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

