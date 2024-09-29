Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Increases By 49.7%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. 3,699,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,042. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

