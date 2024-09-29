Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Rises By 49.1%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Davis Commodities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTCK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Davis Commodities has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Davis Commodities as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

