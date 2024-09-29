Short Interest in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Expands By 44.3%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cineverse Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CNVS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,733. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 46.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

