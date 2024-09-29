Short Interest in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Expands By 45.5%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CALY stock remained flat at $50.53 on Friday. 6,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
