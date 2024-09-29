Short Interest in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Expands By 45.5%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY stock remained flat at $50.53 on Friday. 6,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

