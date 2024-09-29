Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $2,533,854.40 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $276.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 130.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 105,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

