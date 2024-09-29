S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
S4 Capital Price Performance
SCPPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 24,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.87.
S4 Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.