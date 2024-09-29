S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SCPPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 24,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

