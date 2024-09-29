RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

