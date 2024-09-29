PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,436,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

