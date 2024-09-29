Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Plans Dividend of $0.40 (BATS:JULH)

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Price Performance
JULH opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.
Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Company Profile
