Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of PEYUF opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
