Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 375,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,850. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $74.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $698,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,951,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,955 shares of company stock worth $3,243,771 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

