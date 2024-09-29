Paul Liberman Sells 643,654 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.4 %

DraftKings stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DraftKings by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after buying an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

