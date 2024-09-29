Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 281,662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 208,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

