Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $125.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.79.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

