ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.95.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

