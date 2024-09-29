Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

