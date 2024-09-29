New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on October 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMTM remained flat at $24.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

