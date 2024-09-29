New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,654,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 844,785 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,318,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,216,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,391 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

